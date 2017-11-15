Help find missing teenager

A report was made with Barberton Police Department about a missing juvenile who could be in danger.

The family reported their son, Jaret Wright, 16, went missing Nov. 13.

The family said he left their 19th Street Northwest home and was seen going southeast through the back yards. Officers checked the area and other places that he frequents with the Norton Police Department helping in the search.

Jaret was last seen wearing a white Under Armor sweatshirt with a blue symbol the front, black pants and black shoes. The family said he did not have a cellphone with him when he left. The police report said a BOLO has been sent out.

The family reached out to The Herald and asked us to share this information. They added that he is 5’11” and weighs 105 pounds.

Call 330-848-6701 if you have any information that could help bring him home.

