Nancy Terrill, age 86, passed away Nov. 13. She was born in Barberton July 20, 1931 and worked alongside her husband Harry for many years at the family business, Cook Hardware. Nancy was an avid fan of the Indians, Cavs and Ohio State. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida, camping, cooking, hiking, flowers and plants; but, most importantly spending time with family. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Helen Whitehead; sisters, Marilyn Seifert and Betty Oyler; and beloved son, Byron Terrill. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 68 and ½ years, Harry; daughter, Sharon (Gary) Rowles; sons, Keith (Linda) and Harry (Patti); grandchildren, Shelly (Ian) Readman, Casey (Julie) Terrill, Amy (Greg) Wearsch, Jason Yancura, Justin (Stephanie) Terrill, Cody (Katie) Terrill, Ethan, Olivia and Abigail Terrill; and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue Barberton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.