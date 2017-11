Gordon Shook Jr. “Uncle Butchie”, 69, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 14. Preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Louise Shook Sr. and sister, Bertha M. Thornton; survived by his half-brother, Ted Norman; niece, Debbie Rohr and nephew, Richard Rohr. Gordon always said, “Tell your mom I said, Hi!” A special thanks to REM Ohio for the 30 years of care and support that Gordon received.There will be no services. Cremation has taken place.