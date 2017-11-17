Magics overmatched by Knights

Barberton’s magical 2017 season came to an end with a 42-13 loss to Archbishop Hoban in the regional finals.

The Magics scored the game’s first touchdown on the first drive on a 1-yard Keye Thompson run, giving them an early 6-0 lead. A Zane Ries 20-yard run and 20-yard pass to Garrett Turnbaugh set up the score, in which Thompson leapt over the line and into the end zone on fourth down. The Knights scored the next 42 points, however, before Ries threw a touchdown on a trick play to senior lineman John Bloch.

Ries finished with 11 completions on 21 attempts for 113 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 29 yards. Jeff Parker was held to 17 yards on eight carries. Turnbaugh caught four passes for 44 yards. Thompson caught three passes for 27 yards. Keyandre Hood had three receptions for 40 yards. Chris McCarroll had a sack defensively.

Hoban, who has won the past two state championships in Division II, moves on to play Avon in the state semifinals.

For the full story, read the next edition of the Barberton Herald.