Magics set to battle Hoban w/fight song

The Magics’ football team plays the Hoban Knights tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the regional finals.

The game will be played at Green Memorial Stadium in Uniontown. Tickets are sold out for the game, but Spectrum Sports will have the game available with a live stream. If you do have tickets, parking is $3, and the gates and lots open at 6 p.m. Parking is available at the Queen of Heaven Church (1800 Steese Road, Uniontown, OH, 44685), Central Park (on Steese Road), Green Memorial Stadium (1737 Steese Road), Green Middle School (1711 Steese Road), the City of Green Administrative Offices (1755 Town Park Blvd.), and across Massillon Road at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General (1940 Town Park Blvd.).

Barberton comes into the game undefeated (12-0), and have won playoff games against Cleveland Benedictine and Bedford. Hoban enters the game at 11-1, with their lone loss to Cleveland St. Ignatius in week one. The Knights won playoff games over Mayfield and Brush. Winner of the game moves on to the state final four.

Quarterback Zane Ries holds the school record for passing yards (6,659) and touchdowns (79) in a career. He enters the game with 2,293 yards passing with 30 touchdowns and just two interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes this fall. Jeff Parker leads the Magics in rushing with 970 yards and 18 touchdowns on 173 attempts. Keye Thompson has rushed 93 times for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 47 passes for 565 yards and four additional scores. Garrett Turnbaugh has 59 receptions for 1,200 yards and 21 touchdowns. Turnbaugh also leads the defense with nine interceptions, three of which were returned for scores. The senior needs just one touchdown to tie the school record for touchdowns and points in one season.

Barberton fight song