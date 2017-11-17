Marcia “Marcy” I. Sovacool, 64, passed away Nov. 16, after a graceful seven year battle with cancer. Marcy was a life resident of Barberton. She retired from First Merit Bank and was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family and grandkids and felt that they were her greatest accomplishments. Preceded in death by her father Joseph Pancar; She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Tim; children Tim (Michelle), Katie (Ryan) Mollric and John (Meghan); grandchildren Julianna, Brenden, Alaina, Johnny and Margo; mother Marie Pancar; brother Joe (Barb) Pancar; sisters Ann (Fuzzy) Lukezic; Therese (Bill) Suliks, Cynthia (Mike) Morgan and Joanne (Scott) Randolph; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend Kathy Boone. The family will receive friends Monday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m.- noon at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton. Memorial Mass to follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com, 330-825-8700.