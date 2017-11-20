Betty Jean Lambes

Together Again

Betty, 80, passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, Nov. 16, at Stow Glen Retirement Village. Betty was born to John and Tresa Steigerwald July 18, 1937 in Akron and had lived in the area all her life. Betty was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard A. Lambes in 2009. She is survived by her children, Rick (Jackie) Lambes, Diane Jolliff and Donna (Randy) Sandy; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. A private family service will be Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home in Barberton, Ohio. Burial will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations can be sent to Great Lakes Caring Hospice Foundation.