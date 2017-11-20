Jessica Lynn Richmond (nee: Ferrell) was born Jan.20, 1971 and passed into God’s hands on Nov.19. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Linda (nee: Webb) Ferrell. She is survived by her daughters, Brooklyn Ferrell and Makenna White; granddaughters, Haele and Abbie Stover; sisters, Martha (Todd) Brabson and Michelle Campbell; brother, Jesse (Teresa) Ferrell; nephews and nieces, Tyler, Connor, Lauren, Owen Brabson, Danielle Campbell, and Jacob Ferrell; along with many extended family and friends. A Celebration of Jessica’s life will be Sunday, Dec. 3, at The Victory Chapel 32 W. Bellisle Drive Akron, OH 44319 with services starting at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Cox McNulty Funeral Home Barberton, 330-745-3311.