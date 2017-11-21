Donald Jerome Nutter, 83, passed away at home surrounded by his family Nov. 19, following a courageous battle with cancer. Don “Jake” was born Jan. 9, 1934 to Charles and Florence (Flowers) Nutter in New Lexington, Ohio. Their family moved to Windham, Ohio where Don was a member of the championship Windham “Bomber” High School basketball team, graduating in 1951. Don was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, serving as a jet fighter mechanic in the Korean War, before fulfilling his military service and then enrolling at Kent State University to pursue a teaching career in mathematics. He earned his Bachelor’s degree at Kent State University, his Masters at the University of Notre Dame, and earned distinction as a Rhodes Scholar. Don met the woman of his dreams at Kent State, Janice R. Mater, and they were married Dec. 27, 1958 in Wadsworth. Don, Jan, and their close friends were active members of the Kent State Catholic Newman Club. Don was a career educator in advanced mathematics and calculus, having taught in Akron at Litchfield Junior High, Firestone Senior High, and the University of Akron. Don was Head Golf Coach at Firestone for 14 years and also served on the Norton City Schools Board of Education for 23 years. He shared his strong work ethic with his children and grandchildren through the family business of summer house painting, allowing kids to earn money for college. He retired from Firestone High School in 1986, enabling him to pursue his hobbies of fishing, camping, woodworking, traveling cross-country, trips to Las Vegas, and being a devoted parishioner of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Norton. A man of few words, he would transform with babies on his knee, legendary for “itsy-bitsy-spider” and “patty-cake.” Don is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Janice (Mater) Nutter, and his nine children: Arthur (Katheleen) Nutter, Kathleen (Tom) Cage, Charles (Kathy) Nutter, Maureen (Scott) Davis, Colleen Kent, Bernard (Shari) Nutter, Rhonda (Jerry) Timko, Philip Nutter, and Martha (Jeremy) Buckley. Don and Jan were also blessed with 34 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Connie Denvir, Ruth Diroll, Larry Nutter and sister-in-law Deb (Jon) Mullins of California. Don was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Florence Nutter, sons Mark and Matthew, sister Elizabeth (Frank) Lane, and brothers Bob (Carol), Tom (Posey), Jim (Stella) and Ed (Betty Jo) Nutter. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 4022 Johnson Road, Norton. Fr. James Maloney celebrant. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling Hours, Monday, Nov. 27, from 4-8 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton, where a time of special tributes followed by the Rosary will be at 8 p.m. Prayers will also be at the funeral home Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Special thanks to Dr. Jennifer Eads and the team at Seidman Cancer Center and Hospice of Western Reserve whose excellent treatment provided his family and friends 3 extra years with him after his cancer diagnosis. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Choroideremia Research Foundation at www.CureCHM.org. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).