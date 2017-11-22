Honors are aplenty at board meeting

Students of the Month are recognized by the Norton Board of Education. From left to right, front row are Carson Latham, Jayde Morgan, Hailee Sturm and Rya Wooley. The back row is Sterling Turchin, Amelia Snyder and Supt. Dana Addis. Photo by Jim Eritano

Jim Eritano

Herald Staff Writer

The Norton Board of Education honored six students picked by their teachers as Students of the Month. Students are chosen for the honor based on their academic success as much as qualities like compassion, helpfulness and positive attitude.

Norton Primary School was awarded the Ohio State Board of Education’s 2016-2017 Momentum Award. Superintendent Dana Addis read a letter from the state board congratulating principal Wendy Minne and staff on their students’ greater than expected growth in every academic category measured by the state.

In Public Participation, Pat Santelli stood to congratulate the Norton High School Marching Band and director Thomas Chiera on their successful season. Santelli reported that the band came in second in the country in the Grand National Championship and informed Chiera the band has been nominated for the John Philip Sousa Sudler Shield Award. According to the Sousa Foundation website, the Sudler Shield is an international award given to high school, youth and international marching bands of world class excellence. The winner will be announced in December.

In Personnel, the board approved the resignations of high school girls’ basketball coach Paul Howe and transportation mechanic Shawn Rabatin.

The board approved the elimination of the second shift mechanic helper position and replaced it with a second shift mechanic position, in an effort to increase the number of mechanics to four. Christopher Silovich and Phillip Hootman were approved as second shift mechanics, pending background and license checks.

The board also approved the hiring of four classified substitutes and one certified substitute.

Sports programs also saw hiring approvals. The board approved the hiring of Rod Swartz as high school head baseball coach, Rob Howerton (JV coach) and Glen Kruger (assistant coach).

Phil Seenes and John Tanksley were approved as boys tennis head coach and weight room spring coach, respectively.

The board approved five supplemental sport staff positions in track (high school boys, high school girls, middle school boys, middle school girls) and a volunteer for the high school.

In addition, 10 non-certificated, non-licensed head and assistant coach positions for track, girls basketball, softball, boys tennis and wrestling.

The board approved two teaching positions for Girl Coders and Panther Programming, to be paid through a grant from Best Buy.