John R. Hull passed away Nov.13. He was born Dec. 1, 1946 in Weston, West Virginia to Bob and Marie Hull and soon after, the family moved to Barberton where he became a life-long resident. He was the oldest of five boys; Jimmy, Roger, Bobby and Ricky. Shortly after graduating from Barberton High school, he was drafted by the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. When he returned home, he married his high school sweetheart, Genny (nee: Gissinger). In their 49 years of marriage, they had two sons, John II (Debbie) and Scott (Stefanie); and three grandchildren, Patrick, Alivia, and Emilie. He was a proud member of Carpenters Local 639/285 for almost 50 years. The thing he loved the most in life, was spending time with his family at holidays, birthdays, and weddings. Many times he said that he did not want his loved ones to gather and be saddened over his passing. So, to honor his final wish, there will be no services. However, a man with a larger than life personality and a heart too large for his life; is now peacefully resting in a wall with his name on it, at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. “Love ya! Bye!”