Fire destroys Norton home
Multiple departments were called on to assist Norton firefighters in combating a house fire on Scott Street off Hametown Road.
A passer-by saw the fire and called it in shortly after midnight, Nov. 26. The house was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
1 Comment
This was my Stepdads house and there was a dog left by himself all night and the dog ended up dying in his cage while the house caught on fire.