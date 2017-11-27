Charles D. Knight, 80, of Barberton, passed away Friday, Nov. 24. He was born Nov. 23, 1937 in Flemington, West Virginia. He graduated from Flemington High School and then served his country in the United States Army. Charles married and moved to Barberton, residing here for 50 years. He worked as a mechanic until he his retirement in 2014. Charles like the simple things in life. He was happiest just spending time with those he loved. He enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves. His grandkids meant the world to him, and his great-grandson’s antics brought him pure joy on a daily basis. Preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Mary Knight; brothers. Alva Knight Jr. and Robert Knight; sister, Agnes Rollison; nephew, Ervin “Dusty” Knight and daughter, Melissa Knight. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara; daughter, Kristie Williams-Hahn (Chris); grandchildren, Jessica, Adam and Eric Williams; great-grandson, Gabriel Tippel; brother, Arthur Knight (Caroline); sisters, Betty Ross (Leonard) and Elnora Trader; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Thursday 1 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Chuck Erbe officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Charles’ family will receive friends Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service Thursday.