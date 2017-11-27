Council votes no on medical marijuana

Barberton City Council voted against adding a chapter about medical marijuana entities into the development code.

The legislation did not pass with four no and two yes votes. For more on the proposed medical marijuana legislation, pick up the next issue of The Barberton Herald.

2 Comments

  1. Mark on November 27, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    So, although we’ve seen it bring in outrageous revenue in states that have legalized it, let’s keep it out of our city that is probably primarily poverty-ridden. I’d love to know the reasoning behind that decision.

    • Anonymous on November 27, 2017 at 10:06 pm

      They would rather have Coke and Heroin

