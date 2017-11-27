Julia Nemione (nee Suboticki)

Together Again

Julia Nemione, 99, passed away Friday, Nov. 24. Born in Barberton on April 16, 1918 to the late Joseph and Mary Suboticki. She was a life resident of the Barberton/Kenmore area. Julia truly loved her family and enjoyed baking their favorite treats, Kifli and Suva Pita. She was a warm and generous wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Julia was a member of the Serbian choir and would always sing, “Good Morning” to anyone around. She was fluent in both Serbian and English and was an excellent seamstress and one heck of a dancer, along with her husband. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis and son, Milan Louis; survived by her daughters, Mary Lou Nemione and Nancy June (Walter) Paull; grandchildren, Michael (Mila), Charles, Julia, Dylan and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Dasha and Joshua; along with other family members and friends. Loving thanks to her family at Brookdale in Barberton. Julia’s funeral service will be Tuesday, 1 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Lakewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers a Christmas donation may be made to your favorite charity.