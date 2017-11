Robert P. Smith Sr., age 88, passed away Nov. 24. He was born July 6, 1929 in Barberton. He retired from the Barberton Post Office with 30 years of service. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley; daughter, Tari Kuba; son, Robert P. Smith Jr. (Roberta); grandchildren, Jason Smith (Angie), Shannon Smith (Nole), and Ashley Kuba; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Sarah Bauer. Cremation has taken place.