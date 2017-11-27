Wanda Lee Purnell, 77, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 22. Preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Columbia Rice; husband, Herbert Purnell; sister, Loretta Davis, brother, Dallas Rice; daughter, Linda Nida Lindner and son, Richard Nida. Wanda is survived by her daughter, Sandra Wimberly (Dewey Messenger); grandchildren, Angela (David) Klusty, Christopher Wimberly, Nikolaus Wimberly, Sarah (Joe) Pamer and Brittany Nida; great-grandchildren, Christopher Wimberly, Alexis, Ayden and Austin Pamer, Jacqueline, Madeline, Haley and Mason Klusty; sisters, Judy Roach and Grace (George) Bye; brother, Ardel (Barb) Rice; along with many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Wanda’s funeral service will be Wednesday 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Clinton Cemetery.