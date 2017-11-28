Bulldogs too much for Lady Panthers

Norton’s girls basketball team lost their first game of the season to Canton McKinley, 107-35.

The Panthers kept it close early against the Division I powerhouse, trailing 22-11 after one quarter. McKinley led 50-19 at halftime however and continued to pour it on in the second half.

Once again Norton was led by junior Kelsey Hosey and senior Abbey Murawski with each scoring eight points. Point guard Sarah Shearer had seven points and center Nicole Lester added six.

The setback dropped Norton to 1-1 overall this season after beating Springfield Monday, while the Bulldogs remain undefeated at 3-0. The Panthers get back on the hardwood Wednesday, Dec. 6 against Portage Trail Conference opponent Field.