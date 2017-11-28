Lewis Tony Smole, 92, passed away peacefully Nov. 16. He was born in Barberton. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Kristina (Martins) Smole; sisters Christina and Fredricka; brother Frank; son Martin. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Joanne (Burrige); sisters-in-law Bonnie Brean, Jeanne Burrige, Judith (Stefan) Biroscak; children Mary Jo (Terry) Kitzmiller, Steve (Vanessa) Smole, Sally Smole, Nancy (John) Dunham; grandchildren Deborah (John) Anicas, Jesse Smole, Theresa (Jake) Whiteman, Jenny (John) Hjort, Chelsea (Kyle) Abbotts, Joshua Dunham, Spencer Smole, Lydia Dunham; great-grandchildren Jonathan Anicas, Jacob and Anna Belle Whiteman, Caden Abbotts and nieces, nephews and other relatives. While in school, Lewis worked for the Western Union delivering telegrams, he was 16. Then he joined the Army Air Corps. He was sent to Panama and Galapagos Islands, where he was a radio operator and gunman on the B-24. He returned home and worked for PPG. When he was 24 he returned to the Air Force and became a military pilot. He co-piloted a B-29. He became a 2nd Lieutenant. He returned to civilian life, married Joanne in 1954 and started a family. He earned an associate degree in Machine Design. While working for a consulting firm, he was placed in many of the major Akron companies. He lived in Akron for 11 years, and then moved to Wadsworth in 1970. Later he worked for the Engineering Department of the City of Wadsworth, retiring 13 years later in 1990. Lewis enjoyed classical and polka music, ballet, opera, boating, flying, dancing, hiking, and good food, especially chocolate. He could fix anything and had the mind of an inventor. He tried various inventions that did not make it out of the workshop, and other that were only used in our home. He patented an invention for helping sleep apnea. He wasn’t able to sell his idea, but found it useful for his own sleep apnea. We will miss Lew (Husband, Brother, Dad and Granddad) but trust he is in heaven waiting for us to join him one day. A memorial service was Nov. 21, at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Road, Copley. Donations may be made to Deyarmin Foundation, an organization that helps local vets, 488 N. Munroe Road, Tallmadge, OH 44278.