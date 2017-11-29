Lady Magics open season with a win

Barberton’s girls basketball team defeated Coventry 57-24 in their first game of the 2017-2018 season.

The Magics start the season 1-0 while the Comets fall to 1-2.

Macy Ries led the Magics’ attack with 14 points and five rebounds. Point guard Jenna Kelley made two 3-pointers and one free throw for seven points, while also leading the team with six assists and three steals. Post player Taylor Stinnett also had seven points and four rebounds despite fouling out with 5:38 remaining in the game.

Freshman Hailey Haywood entered with one minute left in the third quarter for the first time in her varsity career, and she buried her first shot attempt- a 3-pointer that ended the quarter. She then came in for the last half of the fourth quarter and made three free throws and a layup, finishing with eight points and one rebound in her first game.

Next, the Magics head to Richfield to play Revere High School Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m.