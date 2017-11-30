David “Scott” Cart, age 47, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 28,. He was born Oct. 27, 1970. Scott was a graduate of Barberton High School and owner of DC Towing for the past 15 years. Preceded in death by his father, Emmet C. Cart. Survived by his wife, Xiaohong; children, Dominic Michael, Emma Rose, and Kayla Marie; mother, Janice; sister, Linda Kay (Darrell Jr.) Yoder; father and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Wu; sister-in-law, Wendy Wu; nephews, Darrell III, Anthony, Jacob, Noah, Malachi Yoder; nieces, Laura, Sarah, Olivia, Rebekah, and Rachel Yoder; best friend who was like a brother, Rob Walkup; and extended family and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 4, from 5-8 p.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Funeral Services will be held, Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jeral Davis will officiate. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.