Cheryl Lynn Pennington, age 62, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 3. She was a member of the Community Church of Christ in Barberton. Preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Decker; She is survived by husband, Thomas Pennington; children Danny (Neena) Sharier, Nicki Sharier, Jill (Larry) Ferris, Christopher (Erika) Pennington, Rachel (Greg) Rogers; 13 grandchildren; father, Ed Decker; brother Dan Decker; extended family and friends including her beloved dogs, Bella and Haley. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 7, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave in Barberton with Dan Moore officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.