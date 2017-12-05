Bonnie Jeanette Sine, 89, went to be with Lord the 4th day of Dec. Bonnie was loved by many including her two sons James Sine of Norton; Charles Sine (Sandra Striff) of Clinton; her daughter Janine Sine (John Partridge) of Coldwater, Mississippi and cherished grandchildren Eric Sine of New Franklin, and Kristin Sine of Barberton, Ohio. Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles “Chuck” Sine. Bonnie and Chuck lived and enjoyed 41 years in the Barberton, area with friends and family. She worked for many years for Great Northern Savings and Loan in Barberton.They retired to Venice, Florida and for 28 years, Bonnie always said she lived in paradise. A private memorial service will be at Wesley Meadows in Hernando, Mississippi Saturday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238 or go to their website: https://tidewellhospice.org/welcom/donors/how-can-i-give. The obituary for Bonnie may also be viewed by visiting www.brantleyfuneral.com.