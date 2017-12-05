Cathy Cunningham, “God’s Very Special Child” born March 17, 1953 was called Home to be with her Heavenly Father Dec. 4. Her life was filled with boundless love and friendship from all whose lives she touched and those that touched hers. Her devotion to her Savior and her church family at the Akron Baptist Temple, for over 60 years, was filled with singing the Gospel and listening to His word in her own special way. Her dedication and passionate love for her workshop for well over 40 plus years was truly the joy of her life. Never wanting to miss a day, rain, snow or sunshine, she always looked forward to Mondays. Her pleasures in life were simple; visiting with friends and family near and far, frequent dining out, a good Uno card game and a never wavering love and excitement for the holidays, especially the arrival of Santa Claus. Preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Mary Belle; she is survived by her siblings; David, Glenda (Gene) Testa, and Chuck (Beckie); nieces, Andrea and Leslie; nephews, Joshua and Cameron; great-nephews Trevor and Cody; along with a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends from 6:30-7 p.m. followed by a short funeral service from 7-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Funeral procession to Greenlawn Cemetery will form at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8 at Cox McNulty Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Weaver Sports Booster/Special Olympics, 630 North Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278. Please note as “Memorial to Cathy Cunningham/Special Olympics.”