Center hosting polka dance By Editor | December 5, 2017 | 0 The Barberton Slovene Center, 70 14th St. NW, is hosting a monthly polka dance. Next one is Sunday, Dec. 10, 2-6 p.m., and will feature the Frank Moravcik band. Admission is $8 per person at the door. Food and beverages will be available. Posted in Herald Extra Leave a Comment Name Email (will not be published) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Democrats have annual holiday dinner December 5, 2017 | No Comments » Enjoy a Christmas dinner December 5, 2017 | No Comments » Find hope during holidays December 5, 2017 | No Comments » Newspapers are here to stay October 6, 2017 | No Comments » Drive safe over Labor Day August 31, 2017 | No Comments »