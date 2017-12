Join the Magic City Dems for the annual Christmas dinner Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., at Thano’s, 71 Fifth St., SE., Barberton. Installation of officers will take place. Dinner is $15 per person. RSVP to Terry 330-825-8581 or Sandy 330-753-4419.

The Magic City Democrats meet the second Thursday of each month at the Active Adult Center at 7 p.m. For information, call 330-825-5357.