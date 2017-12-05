Donna F. Davis

Donna Fern Davis, 91, peacefully passed away Monday, Dec.4. Donna Fern Holderbaum was born Nov. 8, 1926 to the late Samuel and Mabel Holderbaum in Sterling, Ohio. Donna was a resident of Barberton for most of her life. In 1985, Donna and Bob moved to Savannah, Georgia making this their retirement home. Donna was a wonderful homemaker and a devoted mother, raising three children. She was affectionately known as “Gramcracker” and treasured time with her grandchildren. Donna loved animals, helping others, gardening, music and baking. Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert Edward Davis of Doylestown; survived by her children, Patricia Carmany (Nicholas Vaccaro), Tallmadge, Robert (Jacqueline) Davis, Wasilla, Alaska and Janette (David) Long, Savannah, Georgia; grandchildren, Traci (Kevin) Hagen, Akron, Carson Davis, Wasilla, Alaska and Mackenzie Long, Savannah, Georgia; great-granddaughter, Paiton Donna Hagen; beloved dog, “Lily”; along with other family members and friends. A special thank you to her devoted caregivers who loved her as family; Robin Gaston, Trisse Davis, Denise Collins and Dineisha Hayes of Savannah, Georgia. Donna’s funeral service will be Thursday Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Rev. James Fawcett officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. till time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 83 N. Miller Road, Suite 101, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333, The Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406 or Save-A-Life at www.savealifepets.org.