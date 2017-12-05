Magics fall to state power Stow

Barberton’s boys basketball team fell to 0-3 with a 57-35 loss to yet another tough opponent, Stow-Munroe Falls High School.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-2 lead after one quarter in the Magics’ home opener and Barberton could never recover. The lead was cut to 12 points several times, including midway through the fourth quarter at 44-32.

Senior point guard Zane Ries led the Magics with 11 points and three steals. Jordan Greynolds made two 3-pointers and four free throws for 10 points to go along with five rebounds. Jordan Soyars and Max Littlejohn each made one 3-pointer. Juan Franklin led the team with six rebounds. Jarrett Vaughn had four boards and three blocked shots.

The Bulldogs also won the junior varsity game, 45-34. Ethan Elliot and Jamair Blackmon each scored 14 points to lead Barberton.

The Magics look to get in the win column Friday night in another home game as they host Revere at 7:30 p.m., then get ready for the Greynolds Classic Saturday at 7:00 p.m. That will complete a tough stretch to start the season with five games in eight days against quality teams.