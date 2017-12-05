Salvation Army under new leadership
Majors Malinda and James Jones have left the Barberton Salvation Army. Taking their place is Maj. Karen Garrett.
Maj. Garrett has 50 years of experience with the Salvation Army. To learn more about Maj. Garrett, pick up the Dec. 7 issue of The Barberton Herald.
Posted in Breaking News
