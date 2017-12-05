YMCA turns 10

The Lake Anna YMCA celebrated its 10 year anniversary.

Nov. 10, they hosted an event to celebrate donors, partners and members. Past and annual donors were invited. They recognized the top 10 members who joined upon the Y’s opening and use the facilities the most, said Executive Director Jim Sawin.

Guests enjoyed dinner and heard Mayor William Judge, Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations at Barberton Summa Hospital Dr. Michael Hughes and others speak about partnerships and the community.

Read more about the celebration in the next edition.