Help locate pregnant Barberton teen

Akron Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Louis J. Jakab III, 33, of North Royalton for interference with custody.

Jakab is with Annalys Clay, 14, of Barberton who is entered as a missing runaway in September. She is also pregnant.

Annalys was in her mother’s car when she began assaulting her. The mother stopped the car on I76 near Route 59. Annalys jumped out and got into Jakab’s car. The pair fled in either a black Audi or a silver 2005 Cadillac STS with a possible plate of HAA8369.

Barberton Police report that Jakab is the cousin of Annalys mother.

Anyone with information should call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490.

