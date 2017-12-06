Help locate pregnant Barberton teen
Akron Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Louis J. Jakab III, 33, of North Royalton for interference with custody.
Jakab is with Annalys Clay, 14, of Barberton who is entered as a missing runaway in September. She is also pregnant.
Annalys was in her mother’s car when she began assaulting her. The mother stopped the car on I76 near Route 59. Annalys jumped out and got into Jakab’s car. The pair fled in either a black Audi or a silver 2005 Cadillac STS with a possible plate of HAA8369.
Barberton Police report that Jakab is the cousin of Annalys mother.
Anyone with information should call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490.
3 Comments
Count on the herald for last weeks news, which is completely biased and full of typos. F-
These troubled teens are VERY rebellious. This looks bad.
I am glad they found the other teenage boy.
OHHHH boy! 14 and pregnant and off with her cousin???? Yes, her mother’s cousin is her cousin too. My GOD!!!! I can only hope she is located but this story reeks of something rotten I am afraid.