Panthers dominate Falcons

Norton’s girls basketball team handled Field High School 46-21 at home.

The Panthers improve to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Portage Trail Conference play.

Kelsey Hosey and Nicole Lester each had 11 points to lead Norton. Point guard Sarah Shearer scored nine points with a 3-pointer. Madison Burns (4), Abbey Murawski (3), Paisionce Harper (3), Haley Preston (2), Taylor Smith (2) and Kaylee Murawski (1) rounded out the Panthers’ scoring.

Norton’s full court defense hounded Field from the start, as the Falcons didn’t score at all in the first quarter and the first six minutes of the second quarter. Norton led 23-3 going into halftime.

Norton also won the junior varsity game, 38-30.

Next, the Panthers play their first road game against Cloverleaf in Lodi Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Haley Preston looks for a teammate with a Field player defending.

Madison Burns goes up for a shot in the Panthers’ win.

Lauren Lucas fires a 3-pointer from the corner.

Panthers’ senior Abbey Murawski shoots a free throw.

Kelsey Hosey and Nicole Lester double team a Field forward in their full court trap.