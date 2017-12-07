Ellen K. Baltic, 65, was born Aug. 21,1952 and passed away Tuesday, Dec. 5. Kay was a loving and generous sister, aunt, niece and friend. She loved sports, fishing, the outdoors and especially the Baltic farm in Norton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward (Duke) and Marion (Edith) and sister, Nancy. Kay is survived by brother, Jim (Patty) and sister, June; nephews, Michael, Wesley, Scott (Becky), Joseph (Penny) and Robert (Lori); nieces, Jamie (Mark) and Karen (Doug); and devoted friend, Leonard (Tim) Nanna; along with numerous family members and friends. Kay’s funeral service will be Saturday 10 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Sonny Boyd officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Haven of Rest, 175 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308.