Police seek the public’s help

Barberton detectives are asking the public to help identify suspects in two cases. Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Det. Robert Russell at 330-861-7254.

Mystery painter still sought – Detectives are again asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who threw red paint over the west side of the Barberton Public Library, Dec. 1 at 3:40 a.m. Tips received so far have not led to the suspect. The man is possibly wearing a jean jacket, gray hoody, jeans and darker colored work boots.

Police seek help identifying package thief – It’s that time of the year when people steal packages. Barberton Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of taking a package from outside a home in the 1000 block of Wooster Road W., Dec. 6 at about 4 p.m.

