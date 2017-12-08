Panthers and Magics pick up wins

Both Norton and Barberton’s boys varsity basketball teams won big home games.

Each team won Dec. 8 in conference games.

First, Norton beat the Field Falcons, 56-46. Christian Cheatam and Santino Fox each had 10 points to lead the Panthers. Senior Taylor Warner made three 3-pointers for nine points. Center Dylan Marks and guard Tyler Scott each had eight points. Jourdain Roberts-Lane (4), Dominick Reinart (3) and Nate Dobben (2) rounded out the team’s scoring.

Norton improves to 2-1 with the win after beating Manchester Dec. 5. The Panthers next play the Colts of Cloverleaf in Lodi Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The Barberton Magics also picked up a big conference win against Revere High School, 47-46. Jordan Greynolds made four free throws in the final minute of the game and Garrett Turnbaugh had a big rebound and put back to complete the comeback win. The Minutemen led 26-13 at the half.

The win was the first of the season for Barberton after starting out with three tough games against Green, Buchtel and Stow. The Magics next play St. Martin de Porres in the Greynolds Classic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at home.

Junior Dominick Reinart fires a 3-pointer against Field.

Tyler Scott looks to score from under the basket for Norton.