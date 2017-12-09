Magics lose first game at Aurora

The Magics girls basketball team lost for the first time this season, 56-40 at Aurora High School.

Barberton falls to 3-1 (2-1) with the loss to last season’s Suburban League champions.

Senior point guard Jenna Kelley led the team with 12 points, all from four 3-pointers. She also had two rebounds, two steals and two assists. Taylor Stinnett contributed 10 points with six rebounds while making one 3-pointer and three of four free throws. Macy Ries had eight points and four rebounds and Lanysha Prewitt had five points and five boards. Sophie Shifferly added a 3-pointer and Hailey Haywood had two points and five assists.

Next up for the Magics is a home game against the Blue Devils of Tallmadge after a week off. Tip off is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

Jenna Kelley defends a shot from an Aurora guard.

Hailey Haywood rips the ball away from a Greenmen player with the help of Macy Ries.