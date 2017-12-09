Magics win in Greynolds Classic

Barberton’s boys basketball team easily beat St. Martin de Porres, 94-64 in the final game of the Greynolds Classic at Barberton High School.

The Magics improve to 2-3 on the season with the win over the Lions.

Jordan Greynolds led the team with 23 points off four 3-pointers to go along with three rebounds and three assists. Zane Ries nearly had a triple-double with 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Garrett Turnbaugh had 12 points and six rebounds. Jordan Soyars (six points, four rebounds) and Jarrett Vaughn (four points, five rebounds, three blocks) rounded out the starting lineup.

Juan Franklin (10 points and seven rebounds), Ziare Wright (nine points), Max Littlejohn (six points, three steals), Macolm Boyd (four points, four rebounds) and Jaret Barclay (four points, four rebounds) came off the bench but played a lot, including the entire fourth quarter.

Next, the Magics look to get back to .500 with a road game at Copley Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.