Christopher “Chris” Shane Frey, 43, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. He was born on May 5, 1974 in Lexington, Missouri. Chris lived most of his life in the Akron, Ohio area, residing the last 12 years in Norton, Ohio. While Chris left us and the world too early, he leaves behind a legacy that will go on into the future. Chris and Brandi raised two wonderful sons, he was a devoted husband and a man of his word. In addition, Chris has spent the last 18 years working diligently helping to grow the family business, Jerico Plastic Industries, Inc. His efforts grew the manufacturing capabilities to become a nationally known supplier to the industry. He relocated the manufacturing facilities twice, to its location today in Minerva, Ohio. Chris was not only extremely capable in assembling equipment and installation, he was very skilled in actual compound development, and matching custom colors. He was well respected by his team, which he developed over the years. Chris was a perfectionist and never demanded more from anyone than he demanded from himself. Chris had many hobbies, some of which were hunting, riding ATV’s, working out, being outdoors and vacationing with his family. Preceded in death by his loving mother, “Tab.” He is survived by his loving family; wife, Brandi Frey (Copeland); his devoted sons, Caleb and Logan; sister, Sarah; brothers, Cory and Conrad; father, Phil; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stephen and Brenda Copeland; nieces and nephew, Lexi, Carter and Laney; great-nephew, Owen Christopher. Chris will be forever missed by his family, his team and his friends. A memorial service will be for his family and friends Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Chris’ family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice, to help those in need during the holidays.