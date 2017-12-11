Terry Wayne Weathers

Then and Now

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7). On Dec. 9, Terry peacefully passed into his heavenly home after a long illness with Pam and his family by his side. Born in LaGrange, Georgia, July 28, 1951 to parents, Eula (Driver) Childress and Aubrey “Bill” Weathers. Terry grew up in LaGrange, Georgia, and Akron. He joined the United States Marine Corp in 1969 proudly serving his country for 3 years during the Vietnam War. He moved to Barberton, in 1988 where he owned and operated the Shamrock Night Club, Motel and Trailer Park until it was destroyed by flood waters on July 11, 2013. Terry knew no strangers and extended his kindness and help to all who knew him. He was an avid reader and history buff and he loved sports especially College Football where he always backed the University of Alabama “Roll Tide” and the Georgia Bulldogs “Go Dawgs.” He will be dearly missed by his Friday night Mexican dinner group that he so enjoyed and where the evening never ended without a strong Republican/Fox News conversation and plenty of good laughs. Terry had 3 children and 6 grandchildren he dearly loved and encouraged to be honest, kind and realize the importance of a solid education. He was so proud and bursting at the seams as he watched his daughter Callie graduate with a Bachlors and Master’s Degree from Georgia Southern University. Preceded in death by his Father, Bill Weathers and his granddaughter, Alyson Glubke. Terry leaves behind to grieve his passing, Pamela Cannon of Doylestown, the love of his life, best friend and dedicated caregiver to the end. Survived by his mother, Eula “Georgia” Childress; brother, Rick (Mary) Weathers; sister, Cindy (Brian) Sani and children, Jon (Jennifer) Weathers of Molena, Georgia, Shelley Glubke of Barberton, and Callie (Mike) Sims of LaGrange, Georgia; grandchildren, Aaron Weathers, Caleb Boyt, Toby Glubke, Paxton Sims and Alexa Jade Sims, and a very special nephew Ryan Weathers. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd. Norton Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5 – 8 p.m., where a service will be Friday at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Jerry Butcher officiating. Interment at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Doylestown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Crossroads Community Church-Youth Ministry at 700 Gates St. Doylestown, OH 44230, in memory of Terry. Funeral Home map, directions and the Weathers Family Condolence Book are available at the funeral home’s website. Bacher Norton (330) 825-3633, BacherFuneralHome.com.