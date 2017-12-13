Man injured after rollover
The driver of an SUV was taken to a hospital after an accident on eastbound I-76 just east of Route 21 in Norton.
A witness said the vehicle lost a tire before rolling onto its top and ending up in a ditch.
Posted in Breaking News
2 Comments
It was really bad out today. Saw another car in a ditch.
Those look like some new tires too!