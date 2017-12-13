Man injured after rollover

The driver of an SUV was taken to a hospital after an accident on eastbound I-76 just east of Route 21 in Norton.

A witness said the vehicle lost a tire before rolling onto its top and ending up in a ditch.

 

2 Comments

  1. JPB on December 13, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    It was really bad out today. Saw another car in a ditch.

  2. SPD on December 13, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Those look like some new tires too!

