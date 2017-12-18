Albert J. Mantz Jr., 71, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 12. He was born in Barberton Nov. 5, 1946 and was a resident of New Franklin for the past 20 years. Al was a retired U.S. Army veteran having served in Vietnam and Iraq, retiring as a Sergeant First Class with 27 years of service. He also retired from Babcock and Wilcox with 30 years of service. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron, Sportsman’s Club, Eagles 2736 and the American Legion Garfield Post 566. Al was an avid bowler, golfer and softball player and quite a “Jokester.” Preceded in death by his parents, Albert Sr. and Marcella Mantz; son, A.J. Mantz and daughter, Stacy Stewart. Al is survived by his wife of 39 years, Karin; daughter, Michele (Jeff) Weller and son, Roger Stewart; grandchildren, Tiffany, Staci Lynn, Cameron, Chaz and Roger Jr.; special friend, Trustee, David Cogar; along with other family members and friends. Al’s funeral service will be Tuesday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Jonathan Carey officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors conducted by Firestone VFW 3383. The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 18 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.