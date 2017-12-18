Anna T. Henline (nee: Hydu, Read) went home to be with The Lord Dec. 13. She was born August 3, 1932 in Barberton, Ohio. She had a very giving heart and was devoted to her family. Mom enjoyed Polka and Gospel music, and will be remembered for her awesome boxes of boxes of gifts Preceded in death by her husbands, Phillip K. Read and Lester Henline; grandson, Jacob Kochis; and 7 of her siblings. Survived by children, Phil (Brenda) Read, Cindy (Nick) Lenos, Patty (Jim) Kochis, Treva Henline, Susan Henline, Pam Freed, and Joe (Dora) Henline; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Steve (Donna) Hydu; and a large extended family. Funeral Services will be held, Sunday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton, with Pastor Joe Schoblocher officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Anna’s name to your local Food Bank.