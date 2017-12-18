Together Again

Jannette Ann Mook, 76, passed away Saturday, Dec. 16. A resident of Norton for 46 years, she retired from Malco with over 20 years of service. Preceded in death by her husband, Russell L. Mook Jr. and two infant sons. Jannette is survived by her children, Brenda (John) Igo, Shirley (Doug) McFadden, Scott Bender and Sherry Moss (Billy Rutter); grandchildren, Crystal, Amber and Russell; seven great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends. Jannette’s funeral service will be Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Robert Webb officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. till time of service.