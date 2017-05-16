Viewsline Online
186 Comments
Carnies in town! Great time to people watch. Take your sunglasses. sunny and hottt all weekend
Rain coming.
JR smith will be raining 3’s while the karnaval is if full force. Going to be nice weather for parade on Saturday. Don’t forget to take your umbrella to block out all the sun and heat! SPD is Grand Marshall in a rain suit. Don’t forget your rubbers for your feet.
Check that weather. You are getting wet out there.
Oh, and GO CELTICS!
Celtics???? Not this year parade marshal. You a little mixed up DICK Goddard! See you under a shade tree on 3rd street. Your gonna need it. LBJ- the best ever NBA player in history! Don’t hate AJ Colby.
On 5-11-17 at approximately 3:30 pm, while driving on W. Hopocan Ave., I observed the Barberton SWAT tank and team members ascend on a W. Hopocan address. The officers surrounded the house with rifles and shields. I thought, “This must be a training exercise,” due to vehicle and pedestrian traffic was not stopped. In the future, could the extra step be taken to keep civilians out of potential crossfire by blocking off traffic? I immediately thought about the mayor’s State of the City Address on opiate activity in Barberton (we can’t just arrest our way out of this). After witnessing today’s event, I know that the City does have the means to arrest their way out. After living with 2 drug houses in my neighborhood for 5 years, the City of Barberton’s major blight of not arresting our way out of this is clearly not working. It’s obvious we have law enforcement potential, training and equipment to combat to combat the opiate frenzy in the 44203 district. If you lived in my neighborhood, you would appreciate real solutions that work to drive this activity out of our city. At present, we can’t walk out of our home without fearing bad situations. Our only hope is law and order restoration!
Summit County Task Force is the way to go! I agree with SPD . We are seeing results. Thanks to info on this site
Thanks and glad to hear you have good results. Pays to go straight to the top. Since we did that a couple years ago, our neighborhood has been clean. We have gotten a lot of compliments and even some new neighbors along the way. Things are looking up. Now if we can get others to do the same, then maybe we can clean up more areas of town. Word will soon spread that they are not wanted around here.
Looks like RAIN May 19th through 21st. Guaranteed! Cherry Blossom Festival in town.
Not going to rain! Everyone says this every year since 1956. But it never does rain during this event. Elephant Ears for everyone! And the not so fun house. Big fights in MickDonalds parking lot with all Kenmore tuff guys and gals. Tattoos, big belly nasty’s and thugs.
It did last year and the year before, and a lot of other years too. Always during the parade. I know for a fact because I bet with someone on it and won the last two years. Plus it is a weekend in Ohio so you have to expect it. So, expect RAIN!
Go get u one of those Cherry Blossom Festival pancho’s! It comes with a free Pancake ticket. You know they moved this event a week later about 15 yrs ago thinking they would miss the rain. So far it has worked. Son E and 80 for this years festival. I will be stuck carrying the big shovel behind the horses again in the finest parade in Summit County.
No, it has not. Rained last year. Rain in the forecast for those days too. Bet on it! It is money in the bank!
Here we go, Cherry Blawesome week. Not a cloud in the sky! Gonna be nice all week. Money in the bank of the Jaycees! bet?
Lol……we will soon see.
FUNNY EVERYONE GOES AND SAYS NEGATIVE THINGS ABOUT NORTON COACHES BUT I LEARNED LAST YEAR MY SONS FRIEND YOUTH FOOTBALL COACH WAS IN JAIL FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER. YES NOT SURE IF HE WAS CHARGED OR HOW MANY YEARS AGO. BUT THOUGHT THEY DO BACK GROUND CHECKS ON THESE PEOPLE. I SEEN HIM AT THE GAME BEING OF THE YEAR. HE DID NOTHING BUT YELL,I THOUGHT HE WAS MEAN TO THOSE KIDS. HOW DO WE KEEP OUR KIDS STAFF WHEN BARBERTON CAN’T KEEP CRIMINALS AWAY FROM COACHING. ALSO DID YOUTH WRESTLING COACHING. WOW, HOW SAFE. GET IT TOGETHER BARBERTON. STEP IT UP TO PROTECT OUR KIDS
Go take a 5th grade remedial writing / reading class and report back in 2018. What a poor endorsement for Barberton readers & residents. Get a clue on how to present a proper view point.
My thoughts exactly. Poor skills! All caps too and very unprofessional.
When did municipalities start putting tax levies on the ballot to fund the purchase of equipment such as police cars, ambulances, etc? That’s not part of a yearly budget? Good read in ABJ regarding the surrounding area and tax levies on tuesday’s ballot. So this is the new trend for tax money grabs? How long until Mr. Judge wants more tax dollars to help fund his state of the city address and his proposed “follies” ?? Get ready, more of your hard earned dough will be drained away. How long until the new school super will be wanting more of your money to fatten the already fat wages and benefit packages? Hey local government [s], the blue collar coffers are dry ! We have to stop funding bad decisions and poor budget prep.
Simple, vote NO.
Everyone is focused on Norton’s (out-going) superintendents personal attack on the basketball coach which has lead to the resignation of the entire boys basketball staff, 7th, 8th, 9th, JV and assistant varsity.
Now rumor has it that the athletic director, whom was hired by the superintendent and school board members less than a year ago, has been under investigation by the OHSAA for his involvement with a student/coach affair at his previous district in Canton. AND YOU HIRED HIM KNOWING THIS! The AD will also be forced to resign at the conclusion of this school year.
WAY TO GO NORTON! Once again, you are the laughing stock of every single surrounding district! You have a coach who is a long time resident of Norton and who has done NOTHING to justify losing his basketball coaching position. Now along with the entire boys basketball program, you will yet again be hiring another AD. I fear there will be other great coaches that Norton will be losing in the near future due to the negligence, wrongdoing, and unfair treatment of an incompetent school board and administrators who are nothing less than puppets!
Very well spoken, Thank you for sharing this eye-opening comment.
Fairly mild winter and the streets in barberton are still a disaster. Tax increase to fix the streets and pot holes the size of lake Anna on every street. Glenn and newton intersection multiple pot holes and I see city trucks daily in this area.
a guy in a small reddish pickup truck ran over and killed a cat today at yale and Norton. he didn’t hit his brakes or we would’ve heard it. I was outside. so KARMA will get you because the cat was black. you are a sorry human being. you could’ve at least stopped to check on it.
Now go and make a post calling out the cat’s owner for letting their animal run loose. That is the real reason why the cat is dead. I like all animals but way too many negligent pet owners in this town. Lets start enforcing the leash laws and the required muzzles for pit bull and pit mixes while we are at it.
Norton will always be Barberton’s little brother.
You do realize this is not 1978, correct ? Norton’s leadership group is a reality show just waiting to happen but it is a clean and safe community. If they had any kind of leadership, they could be the next Wadsworth. Now there is a model community that your purple folks should be trying to emulate and or use as an economic / tax base blue print.
That’s funny. Norton has a nice downtown???? And a nice radio shack. There is a reason why it is called Barberton Speedway, Barberton Brookside CC and Barberton Glass.
And Barberton Tree!
when we take over barberton will the hearld change it’s name to the norton hearld?
Collier road impound has recieved over 100 cars this month from the norton police including those of licensed and insured drivers they claim were recklessly driving or stopped due to suspicious behavior. Do norton businesses know their barberton neighbors cant patronize their stores because they never make it past cleveland massilon road. Shame on norton law for breaking the law. Norton, goodbye from a barberton customer. Cheesebarn or not, you are isolated by your own greedy cops.
Norton is fairly aggressive on non-residents. You will notice that even though Norton boarders Barberton, they have little to no crime or drug issues. You cannot have it both ways these days folks. I would gladly take some aggressive street patrolling here in the Tragic City. In order for a vehicle to be impounded there has to be a violation of certain laws. Booze, drugs, no insurance, driving recklessly, etc all reasons for impound. Number of traffic stops may be high in Norton but they send a loud and clear message to the trashy element to stay out. Back in the day your drove around Norton just to avoid a speeding ticket, now they are making your streets safe in a drug riddled county. From a jealous Barberton resident.
Barberton and Norton will merge as one city in less then 10 years. It’s already starting with the mutual aide for emergency crews. Water and sewage. Only a matter of time before Norton is All purple!
Norton has already duped Bill Judge into taking over their sewage issues. That proves how smart they are and how clueless the purple side is. The sharing of emergency services is just a ploy to make you think that it will save more lives and money, all window dressing. The only benefit that could have ever come from a merger would be saving taxpayers real dollars when it comes to the school districts. That would have made perfect sense but will never happen. Maybe when Norton streets are completely shot, we can take over their street problems too?
cheese barn? Overrated and bad service. There is not one reason to go to Norton for anything. Not one.
Hmmm.. I live in Barberton and shop there all the time. I have no issues getting there. Maybe people should pay attention to the speed limit signs posted there and put their phones down and put their eyes on the road. Things like this do not happen if you are not breaking the law.
Why has norton impounded over 100 cars in the past 2 months? This week a friend was pulled over for a routine stop, insured and liscensed- the driver was sited for reckless driving according to the same officer that the impound lot claimed had sent 30 cars that day. I was disgusted to learn from the owner that the impound owner had NO idea why, so he had much to gain, but didnt have a clue why norton was sending car after car his way. Is this how norton is paying for those new schools? Do their residents know their law enforcement is harrassing anyone who passes through their jurisdiction? Norton business owners- how will you make money if no one is making it past the barberton line? Wake up norton, your law is breaking the law.
Cheryl, I think these rules need to be explained to the viewers again. Family is ” Off Limits”!!
When did Barberton start charging $5 more local tax on each license plate sticker at the BMV ? So you have a tax hike on stickers and a previous income tax hike while we still have roads in dire need of repair? NO EXCUSES, we should have the cadillac of street surfaces in Summit County. Service director needs to pick it up down there!
I don’t know what more the city leaders could do about the drug problem in Barberton. You can lead a horse to water but you can not make the horse drink.
Huh ?? How about a little less posing on billboards and a little more ole school police street patrolling? Have you heard about the drug house with 18 service calls and an over dose death? They should have been patrolling and making life miserable for anyone coming and going from that house after 3-4 calls. Maybe the police chief could team up with city ward council reps, get out into the neighborhoods to promote neighborhood watch groups? Anonymous tip lines? Druggies and criminals are a lot a like. They tend to not set up shop where they could get caught. Biggest problem facing this town is that leaders and residents alike only care about a problem if it is next door to their home. This is all about civic pride and I believe your leaders are NOT doing enough to promote this much needed tool in the local war on drugs & crime. Time to roll up the shirt sleeves and go to work, leadership needs to get this ball rolling!
I agree and it also helps with a little neighborhood teaming up too. Run them out on your own and make life miserable for them if the police do not step up. It worked for us in our neighborhood. Our area is cleaned up and we did the majority of the work ourselves.
Imagine if you lived in a suspect neighborhood and then on nice sunny spring afternoon the police chief, mayor and council rep GOT OFF THEIR B*TTS and promoted a good ole fashioned neighborhood hamburg and hot dog get together to help fight drugs and crime? SO SIMPLE, but yet lacking within local leadership 🙁 Such a disrespect to the hard blue collar worker’s who built this once proud city !
In response to Sue: How about getting the horse to do anything at all! Has anyone seen the trash dump drug house on 17th St. n.w.? It was slated for a tear down and the city swung a deal as drug dealers/users reside there. Less than a year ago the Summit County Coroners hauled a dead body out as the Police and E.M.S.are there almost daily, in fact three times this week alone. It is a criminal and druggie flop house. The city can’t enforce the housing code violations as the mortgage company is out of state and does not respond to any court summons. The city has proved itself impotent on this neighborhood atrocity. Let’s face it the city is overran with drug mopes and crimes associated with it as Police are not able to effectively deal with it. According to the outrageous Summit County zip code statistics on this matter,
So, all the hype over providing clean needles or free plastic bags for prescription medication disposal is as unrealistic solution as you could ever imagine.Wake Up! Just clean up this mess and quit talking about it Keep the drugs outside Barberton and enforce the law. You act like your afraid of these losers..
I feel your pain literally. Back in the day the cops would say “if we come back here again someone is going to jail” But how do we step up when they outnumber us greatly in this neighborhood. Tired of shut up and pay your taxes, change has to come.
One phone call to Summit County Task Force will do more than dealing with our local police department. Tell them what you have going on and give details. Trust me, it worked on one around here. Cops kept showing up, nothing got done, Task Force staked it out, and they were GONE in a month.
We have gotten many comments lately from people who have lived around here many years and they have really noticed that the old neighborhood has finally gotten back to how it used to be in the good old days. You need to stick together as neighbors and run the trash out! We made our neighborhood a great place to live!
For the past 3 winter’s we snowbird,and have piece of mind knowing the police are checking our property routinely.Thanks to all.However our mail is a diaster.We fill out the paperwork for a temporary address and it’s just a crap shoot we’re it will end up.I come from a big family of letter carriers and believe this totally unacceptable.Extremely disgusted.
Turning on your postal service “brothers and sisters”, for shame ! FYI…. current postal jobs are not the gravy train from years past. You get what you pay for. I have seen mail carriers that look like they just walked out of the ymca.
YMCA???? What are you saying? Ever since Logsdon retired the mail service in this town is awful. I remember the feMALE carrier on east side that used to mace every dog and cat she seen. Mace in one hand and cigarette in the other.
This is old news. The Barberton Post Office has been a wreck since the 1990’s.
Come on SPD, Mary Ann and her fat cat pension relatives did no wrong and worked 52 weeks a year when pushing your envelopes and boxes = * insert eye roll here * I remember when the Postal workers started a slow-down strike for a pay raise. They had to call it off — nobody noticed.
I have heard of snowbirds that have to take off the mail box from the house when they leave. Poor
Went to Barberton High School musical on Thursday night. Great job by cast and crew. All your hard work is always appreciated.
Great victory for the poverty stricken and lower middle class when Trump Care was dropped dead by his own Republican minions. The real issue with health care cost is due to Republican backed medical and pharmaceutical companies being allowed to monopolize costs. When you can go outside of the U.S. and get the same drugs for 1/10 of the cost here , you have a monopoly. Don’t blame Obama and the ACHA for your rising costs, blame the Republican greed and reluctance of employers to provide solid and affordable health care for it’s workers. Ask yourself, could your employer contribute more to your health care cost? Now your employer drives a Jaguar, has 2-3 homes and a 7 figure bank account while you pay $1500/mo for medical. Remember not so long ago when most any middle class job had NO healthcare cost? What’s changed? = greed / monopolies.
Agree. 110%
What is it… A Marine Chrononeter… not sure if this where this goes..
Barberton OHio
Hey Ralph, go down to 70 fourth st n.w. in Barberton and ask.
From ABJ March 7 : An effort by Barberton, Norton and Copley Township to create a watershed district that would raise funds to fix mutual flooding problems has hit a snag that surprised local officials. As it turns out, a big chunk of Barberton and a handful of homes in Norton already belong to another district that collects an annual tax to help with conservation projects. No one in the three communities were aware that the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District reaches into southern Summit County. Barberton Mayor Bill Judge and Service Director Mike Vinay said when the three cities started discussing how to work together to find a solution, they had no idea that Muskingum encompassed much of the east side of Barberton. NOT KNOWING YOUR OWN WATERSHED DISTRICT AFTER YEARS OF WORKING ON FLOODING ISSUES….. PRICELESS !
Yep. The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. This is where the $5.00 per month rainwater fee on the water bills goes towards that Barberton residents pay.
Kinda Smells in Norton?
Kinda funny that the mayor in Norton lives in Nash Hts but isn’t getting sewer? also council president can put assessments on peoples tax bill but, she can’t seem to pay her taxes??? Isn’t that kinda strange?
If I was a Norton Panther, I would be concerned with the current and future waste of dollars up at the high school. Your school district will now seek levy after levy for the next 8-10 yrs. Your town leadership group is a mess. The most astute person in Norton with some gumption is David Houpt. As a community, you need to seek this person out and get him into local politics. Barberton leadership is not much better by any means. We have too many paycheck casher’s and blind eye politico’s here. My goodness, we have a B-Ton drug house that needed 18 calls and an over dose death before even a misdemeanor charge was filed. At least both groups are consistent, hey ?
Did anyone catch the news channel 5 story on Feb 22 about Barberton and the “drug house”?? Police records showed at least 18 calls for service over the last two years at 102 N**wood St. for possible overdoses, including people found not breathing and vomiting. Quoting from channel 5: Mayor William Judge said, despite the long list of possible overdoses at 102 N**wood St., a court case proving someone supplied the drugs at that address would be hard to prove.“An OD does not constitute that drugs are being sold there,” Mayor Judge said. “We’ve monitored that house,” adding, “What you know and what you can prove in a court of law are two different things.” IMOP…HOW SERIOUSLY ARE YOUR LOCAL LEADERS TAKING THE DRUG PROBLEM?? SADDENING!
Best thing to do is have Summit County Task Force look into it. All it takes is one phone call. Trust me, this is a MUCH better option. I know for a fact when I used them 2 years ago to run out some suspicious activity near my neighborhood.
I’m sure Barberton PD is already a Task Force member which means the County already know about the problem at that residence. My question is whether or not the City of Barberton has a nuisance ordinance where they can fine the homeowner for all the times police are called there?
They are but it is better to skip them and go to the top. BPD just come out and ask questions and go. The Task Force will actually stake the place out and watch.
Just wanted to know if there is anything on the books that says how many times the police can be called to the same address for domestic, disturbances etc
We are currently looking into this to get you an accurate answer. Thank you and we’ll get back you.
I thought it was 3 before they will do something.
According to Barberton Police Department Lt. Christopher White, the nuisance ordinance states that after three disturbance calls, the location is declared a nuisance and the owner receives a warning letter. If police respond a fourth or fifth time, they could be billed $100 for each occurrence. Any more than that and they could be billed $200.
He said as far as domestic disturbances and violence calls, they are not included in determining the property a nuisance and they do not get billed.
For more information, use the following link. http://library.amlegal.com/nxt/gateway.dll/Ohio/barbcode/codifiedordinancesofthecityofbarbertonoh?f=templates$fn=default.htm$f=templates$3.0&vid=amlegal:barberton_oh
Article in the ABJ today is quoted as saying that “Barberton is looking to brand its downtown business district”. Then Jim Stonkus, president and CEO of the community foundation says: “About 300,000 people go down the Barberton stretch of the Towpath,” he said. “There’s so much opportunity here and you hear that from people starting to rediscover the city.” IMO…. SERIOUSLY?? Who or what is generating this 300,000 figure? I could see 300,000 customers going thru the McDonalds in one year, but patronizing the towpath/downtown area? Someone downtown must really have some pull at the ABJ. We need jobs and a game plan to bring retail to this town. Call Wadsworth and ask them for their jobs/retail recipe that stretches from downtown to Rt 94 past the highway over pass.
He probably means for the whole towpath. It does stretch from Cleveland to southern Ohio.
The CEO was quoted as saying ” Barberton stretch” of the towpath. I apologize, article was actual on the Plain Dealer webpage, not ABJ. Do a search engine and you can read the article.
I just wanted to say how thankful I am for the strong support the arts at Barberton Middle School gets from the parents, students, building staff, and administration. It really showed at the Art Show & Reception we had this past Thursday night at the Akron Museum of Art. With everyone’s support we packed the museum, and their staff was amazed at the turnout! I would also like to give a special thanks to Michelle from the Herald for covering the event. I am very proud of my students and the work they put into their artwork.
Thomas Suppan
BMS Art Teacher
Nice to see a PERS employee who actual appreciates his/her employer a.k.a. ” the taxpayers”. Best wishes to you sir and your department.
In the Army Medical Corps Medivac Training, one of the first things they taught us was the rotor blades are amazingly flexible and in windy conditions can go from two feet over your head to well below your hairline. In gusting high winds, crawling on hands and knees was acceptable behavior. They taught us the helicopter math equation: One rotating blade plus one body part = one rotating blade.
my husband was driving past PPG on Hudson Run last night 12:30am ish and there were Horrible fumes coming from there, that made his eyes water, nose burn…even came through the windows…anyone else notice this?
Nothing like a leisurely drive at 1230-1 a.m. I would suggest taking the scenic route thru Snydertown next time and skip the toxic fumes.
Didn’t smell anything after I left the bar at 2:30 AM. But I did see a UFO land in the middle of Hudson run.
UPDATED
Per the column: Marching for my rights and equality, I would like to see the writer of this article go with Madonna, and her filthy mouth friend Ashley Judd along with the woman who marched in D.C. to Saudi Arabia to really march for women’s rights. Go tell them how you FEEL oppressed, please use your voice to help women in other parts of the world who are denied basic rights. Apparently, it’s more liberating to parade around semi nude and yell obscenities (what kind of woman would walk around with a vagina costume with child around) than actually support women in other countries who have NO rights, and who are considered lower than dogs. I am disgusted with the woman who march in D.C. after the inauguration.
We are so blessed to live here. Yes we can always to better, but do not forget how fortunate we are. I am so proud to have President Trump to lead us to a brighter future. He wants us ALL to be happy and be able to stand tall to support our family’s no matter who you are. I can’t believe woman wanted Hillary as our president, she accepted money from the Arabs, they don’t believe in women’s rights (this is only one example). We need to work on U.S. issues first and get strong and take care of our own so someday we can be able to help others. Please wake up and support our President, we need to unite together. God Bless
What a shocker, a Trump supporter waving a finger at citizens exercising their constitutional rights. For shame! Not a female here, but to the best of my knowledge the “women’s rights” march was organized and set up prior to the election. The reason you witnessed a new piece of American history on inauguration day is because there is world wide concern over Trump’s election. You had women’s rights activists merge with the “not my president” population and this created a once in a lifetime event. The rest of your rant is just plain babble!
You think Hillary Clinton made deals in the middle east and Trump has not? Lets keep it simple here, lets start with Trump releasing his tax returns. Then let’s ** add ** the middle east countries Trump has done verified business in onto the travel ban list. I LIKE THE TRAVEL BAN, but it has been set up with extreme bias. Trump hangs up the phone on another world leader, one of our better allies. I could list much more hypocrisy and what is sad about that, we are less than 30 days into this regime. I will not condemn our leader and I am in favor of some of his idea’s, but the way this regime has conducted it’s leadership so far should be concerning. It is not about what “ideals” are best, it should be about how those ideals are presented and implemented.
Get over it
I know “real facts” are hard to digest for those who believe in “alternative facts”. I hope Trump does well, but I have chosen to wear “neutral” glasses when looking at the facts.
No Dem or Rep bias. Heck, I voted for Kasich his first term and I am registered Dem.
No one cares
Anyone that thinks that the guy in charge at the White House has the people’s best interest in mind is going to find out shortly that they are dead wrong. There is nothing that he has done that is for “We The People”. Everything that he does is for his own agenda. Putting billionaires in charge of our country is no different than putting the fox in charge of the hen house. Watch what happens to your kids and grandkids education now that DeVos is defunding public education. If you have any friends or family that are black, hispanic, asian or any nationality, other than white, you will see your friends and family living in fear because they are the focus of renewed hatred and racism in our country. Do you see the KKK stepping up and moving into the mainstream and media? Is it right to hate people because of the color of their skin or where they might have been born? Do you hear your new government telling you that ALL news outlets are lying except Fox News? This should be a big red flag that something is terribly wrong. We have always had freedom of speech in this country. Just because someone else does not see things your way does not mean that they are lying. Do you know that the way the Tea Party kept Obama in check was by peaceful demonstration and discourse? But now the guy in charge does not want the people to be able to gather to peacefully protest. Your constitutional rights are systematically being taken away from you and you are being told that your neighbors are “the problem”. Better wake up people. While you are looking at me, they are eroding your rights. RL Thompson
I would like to thank the Herald and Leachs meats for the great birthday cake my grandaughter won on her birthday it sure did make her day. The cake was so good it was one of the best we have had.
Don’t we have a sign ordinance in this town? The election was in November. Signs were to be down the next day. Time to enforce.
Folks, please be sure to read the article on the home page regarding council notes & info. ** HERALD STAFF, COULD YOU PLEASE FOLLOW UP ON DAUGHERTY’S DISCUSSION WITH CHIEF MORBER ** See below:
The committee also discussed wether the police department will be adopting new state standards for police agencies. Daugherty said there are no known consequences other than a website meant to shame those who do not adopt the standards. She said she would be discussing the matter with Chief of Police Vince Morber.
Unless I missed it, what happened to the investigation involving the students who made cyber threats against the schools? Good read in ABJ this morning, Wadsworth police arrested a high school student there yesterday for doing the same thing. I find the word “arrested” to be very appropriate, so what happened here?
Your latest poll is a bit off. There should be more choices once again. You leave us stuck to answer stuff that is no truly accurate. “Have you unfollowed or unfriended someone from Facebook because of their political views?” My answer is “NO – because I am a grown adult and I respect other peoples decisions.” I have people, friends, and relatives who fall on all sides of the fence and some to the extreme. I respect how they think. Politics is not a good reason to unfriend someone. There are way more serious issues than politics that I would decide to unfriend myself from a person.
I hope that all generations paid attention yesterday on Jan 21 to an significant piece of new American history.
Millions rallying across this country against Trump. Over sea’s much of the same within the boarders of our biggest allies. First full day of being in office, the President elect chooses to attack the news media. Push aside the debate of the media being right or wrong, look at the big picture. Trump is obviously thin skinned and overly sensitive regarding his image. Putin is licking his chops! I am all in for team U.S.A. no matter who is the quarterback, but this weekend should be concerning to ALL AMERICANS.
What happened to Dr Kim? I see his office on Wooster Rd W is up for rent.
We would like to extend a very big THANK YOU to Mayor Bill Judge, the Planning Committee, Engineers, and the fantastic Kenmore Construction Crews, who worked so hard, and did a fabulous job on the Reconstruction of 9th Street NE. It is absolutely beautiful and we just love it. And we appreciate all that everyone did.
A Very Sincere Big Thank You To All,
Leo and Gwen Anderson
Be sure to thank the TAXPAYERS who essentially paid the Kenmore Construction bill. Your brain trust simply signed a contractor proposal and then issued a check. Imagine if we could have done some of the work by using our street dept equipment and personnel which we already pay for.
Not equipped to do that kind of work. Leave the city, leave the state, leave the country. USA USA USA
The only thing worse than the 3rd largest city in summit county not doing their own street repairs would be not having street repair equipment. So based upon your statement, this towns street dept has not performed one single street replacement in the past 30+ years? Come on, get real.
nope, not equipped to do the kind of work they did on 9th. street. Good try
The answer to What is this is A headlight dimmer that older cars all had.
Your political poll is off and needs more choices You asked, “Will you watch the inauguration of Donald Trump?” One choice should have been, “No – I have to work.” I bet the answers would be more accurate had that been an answer.
Ho Hoffman’s January 19th column was his best yet and hilarious. That sums it up precisely.
In regards to the post below from N Anderson. I will attempt to post a link below from Cuy Falls news press in regards to what their community is doing to combat opiate related issues in 2017. CUYAHOGA FALLS — The city is kicking off a new program where members of the police and fire department along with a drug counselor will knock on the doors of known addicts and offer them help. What is Barberton doing? I hope local officials here take the time to consult with or follow suit of a proactive summit county community.
https://youtu.be/D0iU-lgU5jw
” OPIATE OVERDOSES IN 44203 ” How did we go from Chicken Dinner capital to Opiate Overdose capital? The present 118% spike in overdoses with 44203 leading all other areas at 12.3% is a failing report card. Who is responsible for allowing this to happen at this rate? The numbers speak for themselves!
Uncle Sam
Growing problem for ALL communities. Maybe as a country or state, start off with extremely harsh and or extreme penalties for the dealing of this drug. How many opiate related arrests have we made and how many task forces are we working with as a community to combat this issue? Do we have a “tipster” line to report suspected activity? Those are viable questions, maybe a local publication could do a research piece on this?
Tim McCracken should look up the definition of “accommodation.” I guess the proofreader position remains unfilled.
Your council hard at work. Good read from ABJ today. Excessive calls to the police can net fines. A fine of $100 can be levied after police respond to a call on the same property for a third or fourth time, and $200 on the fifth time and after. Wokojance has been slow to develop as a council rep, but I have to say BRAVO to her. Ward 1 Councilwoman Shannon Wokojance was the lone dissenter in a 7-1 vote, saying the law could make legitimate victims question whether to call the police. Arrests and on the spot tickets will deter poor behavior, not the threat of a fine after 3-4 phone call complaints. This town needs a much stronger presence from the P.D.
Per an update via local tv news on Dec 20, allegedly the threat towards the schools was posted on a Wednesday and the district reacted and or found the threat 4 + days later. Is this concerning? I am shocked that parents are not littering this website with questions. Idea: elect students to form an in house version of homeland security to help
police social media for threats and online bullying.
Did we as a community and or local publication pay proper tribute to John Glenn? Glenn, who died Dec. 8 at the age of 95, flew 149 combat missions as a Marine pilot in World War II and the Korean War, then became the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth. He later served 24 years as a Democratic U.S. senator from Ohio and returned to space at age 77, orbiting Earth 134 times in 1998. R.I.P. A TRUE AMERICAN HERO FROM SOMEONE WHO CARES !
Barberton folks be alert! Someone is going around town and taking stuff out of mailboxes after mail is delivered. Just keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
They can take anything marked Chase bank, Ohio Edison, Dominion or Barberton utilities. FOR GOODNESS SAKES…. TAKE THE TIME WARNER ENVELOPE !!!!!!! Very sad that our local leadership cannot negotiate a better rate for our taxpayers. Folks in Wadsworth [ they have their own service, hint.. hint ] pay half of what the basic Barbertonian pays for tv & internet. GOOD TOPIC TO KICK OFF 2017… LOWER/BETTER TV-INET RATES ?
Hey Wokojance, steal my idea. Have some input and or ideas for a change !
That would be brilliant! Then the thieves have all your personal information.
I am always worried someone might get my name, address and my kilowatt usage from the Ohio Edison bill. Worse yet, how much I pay per mcf on my gas bill.
What in world are you ranting about? Come back to earth, space cadet.
Just released today, good read found on the Plain Dealer. The Ohio Department of Education released data today showing how many high school juniors in each district are on track to graduate under the main, new pathway to earn a diploma – earning enough “points” through scores on new end-of-course exams. Below is the % of students that NEED INTERVENTION/SUPPORT per the State Dept of Ed:
Akron 43.7 %
Barberton 31.6
Coventry 20.5
Norton 15.3
Wadsworth 12.7
Chipp 12.2
Are we getting a proper return on our tax dollars here in Barberton? The much maligned Coventry district is way out performing Barberton. You want more tax dollars, lets see some on the job improvement!
Any sports fans out there? The Browns are much like a traffic accident, you just cannot look away. They continue to reach new depths in losing. Will the Dolan’s and the Indians spend any money to help the team get back to the world series? Mike Napoli is fools gold looking ahead to 2017. Can the Cavs beat Golden State with Durant? Can Ohio State beat Clemson? Hope J.T. Barrett transfers and follows Tom Hermann to Texas. Joe Burrow currently 2nd string is an NFL in waiting Qb. Any Akron U fans out there? Bowden has to go, Bo Pelini up at Youngstown would be a great fit! Mike Dambrot Zips hoops is one of the 10 most under rated coaches in the nation. Has coach Gotto and the Magics football team gotten enough praise for bringing the program back to playoff caliber? I say No. Great job by the Magics pig skinners! What are the expectations for the Magics hoops team this winter?
Who is Mike Dambrott?
The last time the North End had a leaf clean up was the end of September, when there were approximately 3 leaves on the ground. My family called the street department and mayor’s office, and even tried to pay Mr. Judge a visit, only to be told by his assistant that it “would happen before Thanksgiving.” This morning, at 5:30am, with NO warning from the city, they finally come to sweep leaves. The problem? IT WAS 5:30 IN THE MORNING. We have a small driveway, so we park two cars on the street, which means the city skipped my house. My poor father had to chase down the street department while we were jolted put of bed to move our cars to get the employee to circle back and get our leaves. The worst part? The guy told him if he hadn’t chased him down, the leaves would have remained there all winter. It’s one thing if the city gave any warning (I did not see anything in the physical copy of the Herald, on the Herald’s Facebook OR the city’s, and no letter was mailed to my house and no signage saying removal dates were posted on my block) and we simply ignored it, then it would be fair to get our house skipped, but to sneakily do it at 5:30 am with no warning was a low move on the city’s part. I’m sure we weren’t the only one to get skipped either, we were lucky my dad woke up early. The city NEEDS a leaf removal schedule that doesn’t start until there are actually leaves on the ground, and they shouldn’t sneakily do it when no one is awake so we can actually have our cars off the street for them.
*out of bed, not put of bed, poor proofreading on my part.
They did not get all the streets. There are still several streets packed full of leaf piles. Looks like only one side of Way Street was done early this morning and that is all. There are still several more streets to go before we get snow dumped on us by Sunday. They just may find the remaining leaf piles in the middle of the road by then.
And I agree with you 100%. I’m the one who wrote the letter in the Herald a week ago.
I’m glad someone else agrees! They need a better way to do this!
I know. They should start later or something. They did finally get the ones around my house on both streets but there are still several streets yet that need swept……Keller, Mitchell, Swigart, most over by Hazelwood……just to name a few. Seems like this area gets neglected and is always last on the list of city priorities. I notice it too when it comes time to plow the streets. Watch what happens come Sunday and next week when the snow comes.
Notice how here we are in January already and there are STILL piles along the streets?
Sounds like you have been skipped previously due to you blocking access to your leaves. Most people who park on the street do so because they are too lazy to move cars in and out of their own driveway. No sympathy for you on that one. Just witnessed a leaf removal truck here on the north end at 11 am on Saturday. Leaves fell later than usual this year and I think the city has been very efficient. I have counted 3-4 removals in my north end area. Next year, try parking in your driveway or mulch your leaves up with a lawnmower. “Real” municipal service short comings around here must drive you crazy if leaf removal motivated you to go downtown. Seriously, what are some of your thoughts about other municipal services and or lack there of? Would be a good read.
Actually, I can verify that they never came through this area. Not sure where this person lives but in my neighborhood there were leaves piled up for over a month in most areas. I am on a corner and both streets were lined with leaves and no one parks on the street on those roads so they did not come down here again until recently in the past few days. They did swing through before the leaves fell but there was nothing to do then. I do know that they did not get to some streets around here because I was out yesterday and that is not good considering the snow coming now. City services have been lackluster in this area for some time. You always have to call and say something before anything gets done. It will be no different throughout winter because these streets are always last to get plowed, IF they choose to come up this way. If we get a weekend snow, forget it! They will not be seen.
Pay employees to put up X-mas lights and then dont even turn them on? Another embarrassment for the Parks and Rec. Its just one joke after another. Kind of like building a parking lot and not having enough cars to park in it? Shame McParkinglot !
What a shocker ! City of Barberton employees that don’t care about doing the job right, only care about cashing those paychecks. This is a major problem at ALL levels within our city work force & decision makers. I would be more concerned about your over paid school district that ranks in the bottom 1/2 statewide academically. They could be very close to bottom 1/3. How much longer until the next levy request? ” Purple Pride and Raises City Wide” could be the 2017 mantra.
I have been telling people for several years that the city leaf pickup schedule needs to start later in the year. They always start in late October and the leaves have not even really started to fall at that time. Once again, same thing this year. They come through Ward 4 to start and say they will come back later if time permits. Well, since they passed through once before the leaves started falling after that and now we are almost into December and leaf piles have been on the streets now for the whole month of November. What are they going to do, just wait for snow to fall and use the plows to push them all down the road and back into everyones yards again?
Can someone please tell me what is going on with The West Theater on Wooster Rd W?
Your poll you have up is a little off. You only give two choices to pick from. Some people might be of other parties. Wouldn’t it be nice to show the other choices too? Let’s not be biased like all other news sources are.
Not a Hillary backer by any means, but I would like to pose a question to any and all blue collar workers making under $50K per year that voted for Trump. How can you support a person that fails to pay his fair share of taxes while his own private companies have shipped thousands of jobs out of the country? How does his own financial resume coincide with making “America great again” ?? Without credible employment opportunities, what will be the glue that holds American families and communities together in 2017? Was Barberton a great community in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s due to international policy, gun control, health care or immigration laws? I say it was due to simple hard work for a living wage.
Election is over. stop! Nothing is going to change. Money talks. Just ask Summa.
Maybe like most of us we are tired of working our butts off and people who do nothing are bleeding the system dry and when someone who has worked hard all their lives needs assistance then they get denied. Like most Americans, we need someone with attitude in the White House. We are tired of the “gimme gimme” society.
Under educated voter’s only see a portion of the entire picture I.E… see yourself. The hypocrisy has already begun with Trump. He lobbies and threatens sanctions this week against Carrier and their desire to move jobs out of the U.S. but yet Trump himself ran a scam university and his own private businesses have operated outside of the U.S. How many U.S. jobs has Trump prostituted out of this country in the past decade? I would be way more concerned with a president elect that has shown no signs of loyalty to the middle class workers and by all accounts is a walking loose cannon. If this country as a whole was to see a modest 10% decline in the gimme demographic, how would that put more $ back into your weekly paycheck? It would not. BIG PICTURE is the key, not the food stamp crowd or the guy flippin your burger
Regarding your photo in the recent Barberton Herald under the title, “What is this?”, it brings me back to my
childhood days when I owned a pair of shoes such as these. They were called “ROCKET SHOES.”
Why would Summa spend all kinds of crazy money for 100 extra parking spots that they do not need. The deck is half full and the employee lot is never full because they laid everyone off. Build your lot all around the ball field for your outpatient services. Director of parks and top Summa guy are not even from Barberton. Not sure if some of these council people are either??? Scared to back the people will hurt you in long run. Shame on you.
They are tearing down the deck and making it a flat parking lot. Hence the need for another. Hence less maintenance cost over the long run. You should have actually went to the multiple meetings for the public to ask and learn.
Hence there are other options that could be looked at. Hence they are keeping it quiet from the community. Hence Summa has enough money to build a new deck.
FOUR YEARS AGO AN ORDINANCE WAS PASSED IN BARBERTON WHICH PROHIBITED ANIMAL FOOD BEING LEFT OUTDOORS OVERNIGHT — SUPPOSED TO HAVE HAD A $500 FINE FOR EACH INCIDENCE. NOTHING MORE HAS BEEN HEARD AS TO WHAT HAPPENED TO THE OFFENDERS. THERE ARE SEVERAL PEOPLE WHO LEAVE ANIMAL FOOD OUT — SOME AT THREE DIFFERENT HOUSES WHERE CAT HOARDING HAS BEEN REPORTED. RESIDENTS CLAIM THAT SOMEONE LIVES IN TWO OF THE RESIDENCES BUT THE TWO OWNERS LIVE TOGETHER IN ONE HOUSE — PERFECT WAY TO HIDE AND HOARD CATS. WHY IS THERE NO FOLLOW-THROUGH?
How sad. Our beautiful park will be gone.I realize the revenue is important to the city, but how many options were seriously considered? Councilwoman Angeloff said she heard her constituents but voted for the lease anyway. Great representation! Might as well sell off the rest of the park and put in a strip mall and bump up that revenue,To CP Maurer- there’s no bringing the park back anyway. How sad.
Bunch of Yes men and women. Soyers the only one who understands. Angeloff and Maurer are jokers. other options never considered. look who is in charge of parks and the hospital. nuff said.
Summa will pull out of Barberton in 6-10 years!
Very nice article on the Red Horse Winery. Great local business. It’s a shame Mr. Semansky is rude to a local company who makes a sales call to him.
WARNING :This place is a horrible place to book a wedding reception… You may be cancelled at the last moment!
Do NOT waste your time or money. A dear friend of mine had hers booked here, paid a deposit and was told a FEW DAYS BEFORE they could not accommodate! 10 THUMBS DOWN..before this I wanted to check the place out…but never did and never will!!
what place are you referring to?
Looks to me like Red Horse Winery.
Semansky is known to get address off of credit card and follow young ladies half his age home, he does not know the answer NO! I would never go to his winery. Need a beautiful place for a wedding use the winery on Eastern Rd. Gorgeous atmosphere, great wine and wonderful family owned business!
Hosted a birthday party at the winery on Eastern Rd. Had a great time.
So, when is the city ever going to fix the main roads in and around Barberton? Didn’t they increase our taxes so that we could have all of the roads repaired? They are a joke. Wonder where our tax money is actually going, because it sure is not to repair the roads.
To be fair, I have to say the city has been fairly proactive and productive with street repairs over the past 18 months.
However, we need to stop subcontracting out majority of the street work and save money by doing some of the work with our well compensated city work force. We have all the equipment and we are already paying our workers. Let’s stop writing checks while out street dept is sipping on a polar pop, it’s time to go to work and budget every street dollar. God forbid we come in under budget and shift some extra dollars over to another project.
I see the geese are back at lake Anna. Didn’t even make it a year.
That is their home.
Thought our local brain trust gave some dude $20,000 so he could take his dogs on an off leash run to help with the geese issue. Another great decision by Billy and his pal Joey. What should we expect when most city based decisions are made in 1 hour while eating on the tax payers dime at Angie’s or the Basement ?
I would like to make a suggestion for the Barberton Herald. It would be nice if there could be a monthly column in the paper where every Ward Councilman/Councilwoman wrote a brief paragraph about what is going on in their Ward. I have lived in Ward 1 for 17 years and we have NEVER had a Ward meeting. It would be nice to know what’s going on in our areas or what we need to be on alert about (if anything). Are there general city council meetings that the public can attend? I tried looking on the City’s website, but couldn’t locate anything specific. If these folks are being paid for these positions, it sure would be nice to have their attention and know what’s going on in our ward. If a meeting cannot be established for our Ward, a blurb in the Herald would be sufficient!
ALL THEY CARE ABOUT IS TEARING PARKS APART FOR PARKING LOTS.
I was drummed off this site 2 years ago for saying the exact same thing = accountability is lost here in B-Ton. OUTSTANDING comment on your behalf! I happen to be in ward 1 myself and Gary Endres set this ward back 10 years with his lack of interest and interaction with taxpayers. Now we have Wokojance collecting a nice part time check with very little change from previous years. WE NEED CITY COUNCIL ACCOUNTABILITY IN ALL WARDS! Get out and meet the people and interact with your neighbors. Civic pride has been lost here, sad fact for a once proud blue collar community. I pushed for Lysenko in the mayoral and he basically “phoned in” his campaign efforts. Who will stand tall for next term? I found Mr. Soyars to be very responsive and personable in the past. He was or is currently in an “at large position” position, he will help. Purple Pride to you and yours 🙂
Unfortunately, it seems like the only time we see them is come election time when they want re-elected. Then we never hear from them again. I have absolutely no idea what goes on in our ward unless I hear second hand from a neighbor. I will reach out to Mr. Soyars. Purple pride to you too!
just FYI: in case any Police Officers read this… someone has been going down Auburn (and who knows what other streets) with a BB gun, one neighbor’s windows did get holes, other just bounced off the houses, but they heard it… ( in talking to them) I don’t know if any cars were targeted or other damage, but seems my neighbors are just laughing it off and not reporting it, and since my house did not get hit, I can’t report it. it was last Tuesday at 1:30am. maybe a Patrol Car can cruise down about that time for a few nights to discourage this? Thanks. (anyone else having this trouble?)
neighbors reporting teens going down road with flashlights, looking into windows of houses and cars, LATE… looking for trouble, may be same teens, evidently we have a growing “gang” problem around Auburn/Douglas/Valley/28th streets. just sayin’….
WHY ARE THE SCHOOL ZONE FLASHING LIGHTS STLL NOT OPERATING.
Funny how the Barberton Historical Society posts on their Facebook page about mature tree that may be cut down in Tuscora Park for the hospital plans but they were not too concerned about the Black Walnut trees that they allowed to be cut down up by the Wishing Well. Hypocrisy??? I would say so!
Has anybody seen 911 W. Tuscarawas Ave.? I just dont understand how the city of Barberton can allow a property to get so bad. This property has been empty for more than two years. The grass is so overgrown that even the sidewalk is a forest.We try to contact the city about it and they just ignore us. The house is being used as a place for drug dealers to make sales. Is it possible that the only reason the city is allowing this is because the bank is the title holder and they might be afraid to have a confrontation with them. I’m not asking anyone to take my word for it.I invite everybody to drive by and look for yourself. If the city can harass a homeowner for chipping paint then why dont they do something about a real eyesore.
According to the Summit County Parcel Search, it is owned by Lauretta J. France. Parcel #0100134.
Can anyone tell me why the City of Barberton Utilities office Customer Service Department does not answer their phone nor do they return phone calls? Their hours are stated Monday – Friday 8:00 – 4:15 on the city website and the recording that answers says 8:00 – 4:30. I called at 9:00am this morning and left a message for a return call. Nothing all day. Now it’s 3:50 pm Friday and I get the same message on the same answering machine. What kind of customer service is this? And what customers are they here to serve if they can’t return a phone within 6 hours? Is the Customer Service Department closed on Fridays? If so then the website and the recording need to reflect that information. Are we taxpayers paying for a full time person to work at the “Customer Service Department” of Barberton City Utilities and they don’t work full time? They expect my bill to be paid on time or they charge me a late fee. How about answering your phones and returning taxpayers messages? I have to work and take care of this business WHILE I work and they can’t do their job WHILE they are at work? Bad customer service.
lol, they never do, the key is to keep calling, as soon as the machine answers, hang up, and dial again, sooner or later they’ll get tired of the ringing and pick up. that’s what I do.
On Friday my 7 year old granddaughter was let out of school without been taking to the bus she then missed the bus with started walking home by herself she is 7 she walk all the way to 15th street and every nice lady named angie help her she called my daughter in law who was out trying to find her child I want to thank angie for been so nice and helping my granddaughter thank you for keeping her safe calling her mom thank you for been so nice to my granddaughter thank you just is not enough
What were the circumstances? Did you notify the Board of Education? If so, what was the response?
Did anybody else notice the mayor of Norton was in the Barberton parade but not the mayor of Barberton?
Wht would Barberton city Schools wait until after school started to “upgrade” the flashing school zone lights? They had all summer to work on them. Now the kids of our city are supposed to rely on a poorly placed sign stating lights are not working. Brilliant planning
Can someone please tell me what happened by Dave’s Diner on Wooster Rd W? I went by there about 12 noon today, and the front of the building is all torn up. Was there a fire?
Parking is at a premium surrounding. St. Augustine church and it has just gotten worse with the start of school. As a homeowner in the area it is very frustrating that the faculty take a great deal of the spaces available. The church has a very large parking lot but does not use it. There is a large empty lot at the corner of 8th St.. & Lake Ave. which would be ideal for them and the church also owns a empty lot directly across the street from their property on 7th St. Would love to see the church and city work something out so homeowners and renters do not have to deal with this daily headache.
I will not vote for Democrats just because of their views on guns. That is enough for me to seek other candidates.
right you are
This comment is for the people in last week’s ViewsLine who complained about several items that bothered them.
Trash cans left out a little longer after being emptied: You could maybe offer to take them in for those folks. Or, better yet, just don’t look.
Lots of little kids playthings in front yard, like Little Tykes: People are allowed to have whatever they want in their yards. Itsy bitsies having a good time in the yard. What’s wrong with that image?
Finally, if this is all you have to complain about, you are one of the world’s luckiest people. And, again, if it bothers you that much, guess what, you don’t have to look.
AMEN. Some people are not able to push their trash bins. Some people do not have back yards.
I wish they would put the trees back on W. Tusc.
Why doesn’t someone do something about people who park their car on the side of the road that has a no parking sign. It is getting hard to drive down some of these side streets when there are cars parked on both sides of the road.
I live on State Street just a few houses down from the triangle at Ninth and State and neither I nor my neighbors have ever had any flooding.
There is flooding down by Cassell Avenue and in that area. I know people who live over there.
Is the removal of the triangle at the corner of Ninth and State Streets an efficient use of the taxpayer’s money? Absolutely! Considering the plans that they have for it and the installation of a retention pond to help eliminate flooding in that area, I’d say this is the right decision. People up there are tired of the flooding.
Just wondering why the city decided to dig up curbs at the corner of 8th and Cassell Ave. The curbs weren’t crumbling and have been in less than 10 years. Seems like a waste of time and money.
I noticed that. Try calling the Mayor and see if you can get a response.
New layout looks nice!